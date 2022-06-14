Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King to Star in Untitled Netflix Romantic Comedy

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to star in an untitled romantic comedy that Richard LaGravenese will direct for Netflix.

LaGravenese — the screenwriter of such movies as The Fisher King, The Bridges of Madison County and Behind the Candelabra — also co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon, the rising scribe who is working on the Margot Robbie-centric Ocean’s 11 prequel set up at Warner Bros.

While logline details are vague, the streamer notes the feature project sees a surprising romance kick off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing via Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The prolific banner just saw its Adam Sandler drama Hustle debut on Netflix and is teeing up the Russo Bros. action movie The Gray Man for the streamer next.

A late summer start in Atlanta is being eyed.

Kidman was recently nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos and appeared in Robert Eggers’ Viking drama The Northman.

Efron starred in Blumhouse’s update of Stephen King’s Firestarter and recently wrapped production on The Greatest Beer Run Ever, being directed by Peter Farrelly.

King became a star thanks to toplining and breaking out in Netfllix’s teen romance movie trilogy, The Kissing Booth. She next stars in Hulu and 20th Century Studios’ medieval action movie, The Princess, debuting July 1, and then appears with Brad Pitt in the David Leitch-directed action movie, Bullet Train, which opens Aug. 5.

