Nida Manzoor Movie ‘Polite Society’ Lands Late April 2023 Release

The Focus Features and Working Title movie marks the first feature film directed by Nida Manzoor, creator of the acclaimed series 'We Are Lady Parts.'

Nida Manzoor. Courtesy of Saima Khalid

Nida Manzoor’s action-comedy Polite Society will open in theaters on April 28, 2023, following its U.K. debut April 7, Focus Features and Working Title announced Tuesday.

Focus Features will distribute the film domestically, while Universal Pictures will handle international duties.

The film marks the first feature directed by Manzoor, creator of the critically acclaimed series We Are Lady Parts. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing Polite Society alongside Parkville Pictures’ Olivier Kaempfer and John Pocock. 

Described as merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. Ria, after enlisting several friends, attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. 

The movie features a cast led Priya Kansara (Bridgerton, Half Bad), Ritu Arya (Red Notice, The Umbrella Academy), Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel), Shobu Kapoor (We Are Lady Parts), Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife), Seraphina Beh (Top Boy), Shona Babayemi, Jeff Mirza (We Are Lady Parts) and Akshay Khanna (Chloe).

Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts — centered around a Muslim punk-rock band and lead guitarist Amina (Anjana Vasan) was renewed for a second season by Focus’ sister streaming service Peacock. (New episodes will launch on Channel 4 in the U.K.) The first season debuted to rave reviews in May 2021.

