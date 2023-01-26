Niecy Nash, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film Adaptation  

Niecy Nash, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen have joined Aunjanue Ellis in Ava DuVernay’s next feature.

DuVernay is writing and directing the movie based on Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent. Ellis, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work in King Richard, was earlier announced for the leading role in the film adaptation now shooting in Georgia and based on a book that examines the system of hierarchy that shaped America.

DuVernay is producing alongside Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks and Ellis. The Rookie: Feds star Nash recently appeared in Netflix’s Dahmer and also had a role in DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us.

Bernthal reunites with Ellis after they co-starred in King Richard, and he most recently appeared in FX’s The Bear. Farmiga received an Emmy nomination for her work in DuVernay’s When They See Us and also starred in Apple’s Five Days at Memorial and Disney’s Hawkeye.

Offerman reunites with DuVernay after their collaboration on Netflix’s Colin in Black and White, and he also starred in Peacock’s The Resort.

Emmy winner Jones is best known for her dual portrayal of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Broadway hit Hamilton. She produces and stars in Starz’s Blindspotting, reprising the role of Ashley Rose from the 2018 film of the same name. And Nielsen portrayed Queen Hippolyta in Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League: The Snyder Cut.

DuVernay, who in recent years has been busy in the world of television on projects such as Queen Sugar, directed features including the best picture-nominated Selma (2014), the Netflix documentary The 13th (2016) and A Wrinkle in Time (2018).

