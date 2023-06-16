Chernin Lands New Book from ‘The Night Agent’ Author Matthew Quirk (Exclusive)

Chernin Entertainment has landed the rights to the latest novel from Matthew Quirk, the author behind the book that was adapted into the popular Netflix series The Night Agent.

Inside Threat, which was published this week by William Morrow, takes place after an attack on the White House, and as the synopsis for the book reads: “The President and his top aides take shelter in a top-secret government facility buried deep underground—but they soon discover the threat is locked inside with them.”

Said Quirk, “It’s my go at a Die Hard or Seven Days in May plot with an Agatha Christie-style locked room mystery thrown in. I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with everyone at Chernin Entertainment and can’t wait to see these characters on the big screen.”

The Netflix adapted The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso and Hong Chau, and has proven popular for the streamer, earning 2.6 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States for the week of its premiere, according to Nielsen. Shortly after its premiere, the series was renewed for a second season.

Other novels from Quirk, who worked at The Atlantic covering crime and terrorism prior to writing fiction, include The 500, Red Warning and Dead Man Switch. He is repped by CAA, Writers House and Lichter Grossman.

Chernin’s upcoming slate includes the Netflix action comedy Back in Action starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, the LeBron James-produced high school basketball drama Rez Ball, and the A24 musical comedy F***ing Identical Twins.