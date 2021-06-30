‘Night of the Animated Dead’ to Adapt Zombie Classic (Exclusive)

George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead has resonated in pop culture for more than 50 years. Now, the 1968 feature that birthed the zombie movie genre is getting the animated treatment with Night of the Animated Dead.

The animated adaptation voice stars Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill as Ben, Katharine Isabelle as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez as Tom, Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny and Nancy Travis as Helen Cooper.

The animated adaptation is directed by Jason Axinn, who helmed the 2019 animated horror feature To Your Last Death. It is produced by Michael J Luisi, Ralph E. Portillo, Robert Feldman, p.g.a. and Kevin Kasha. Executive producers are Richard Potter, Thomas DeFeo and Jamie Elliott.

Romero’s 1968, low-budget film saw a group of strangers trapped in a farmhouse under siege by the undead and features an ending that is as relevant today as it was decades ago. The filmmaker, who died in 2017, penned the script with John Russo. Though Night of the Living Dead did not use the term zombie, it sparked a craze and saw Romero direct five more zombie features, including Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985) and Land of the Dead (2005). His widow, Suzanne Romero, is developing a new feature to conclude his world.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has plans to release Night of the Animated Dead this fall on Blu-ray, DVD and digital.