‘Night of the Cadillacs’ Is a Horror Comic Rooted in L.A. Diners and Dive Bars

A new horror comic book due out in September has its roots in diners and dive bars all around Los Angeles. That’s where a group of comic creators dreamed up Night of the Cadillacs, which tells the story of two rival, supernatural gangs who have come to Earth for a mission during a rare blood moon to retrieve live-restoring blood from humans.

“We met in this shady, shady bar in the Valley. I said ‘We need to have Warriors, but it’s supernatural with a love story,'” Sean E Demott recalls of conversations with fellow co-creator Terrance Zdunich.

Night of the Cadillacs is a tale of star-crossed lovers, with one of the members of a supernatural gang breaking away from his crew to go on the run with a human young woman.

After the idea was born, it took about five years to get off the ground. To search for artists for the project, Demott spent time at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, taking business card after business card.

“I remember walking up and down the Artist Alley, getting cards,” says Demott.

Night of the Cadillacs Rob Prior/ Scout Comics & Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Kirk Manely and Rob Prior eventually boarded as artists.

Much of the inspiration for the book’s look and feel comes from the street culture of Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The team has aspirations to turn the comic into clothing and more, too.

“We made this agreement early on. No capes, no tights,” says writer Jake Hearns of the look of the book, which features supernatural characters who would look right at home in parts of L.A.

Adds fellow writer Lorenzo Antonucci. “Ripped jeans and ripped shorts and tattoos and fangs.”

Night of the Cadillacs is the latest release from Scout Comics & Entertainment Holdings, Inc, which has the rights to more than 170 titles spanning multiple genres. The release is in conjunction with Execution Posse, a publishing and IP holding company that styles itself as a punk rock Marvel.