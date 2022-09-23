DGC Awards: ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Crimes of the Future,’ ‘Night Raiders’ Lead Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future and Danis Goulet’s Night Raiders lead nominees for the upcoming DGC Awards with three each.
The Directors of Guild of Canada unveiled nominations for its 21st DGC Awards on Nov. 5 on Friday. Del Toro, who shot Nightmare Alley mostly in and around Toronto, did not receive a nomination for best feature film direction.
But del Toro’s tribute to the film noir genre, which starred Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, did earn Oscar-nominated production designer Tamara Deverell a DGC Awards nod in the same category, Cam McLauchlin a nomination for feature best picture editing, and best sound editing nominations for Nathan Robitaille, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Josh Brown, Nelson Ferreira, Kayla Stewart, Craig MacLellan and Kevin Banks.
Cronenberg received a best film director nomination for Crimes of the Future, which also earned nods for longtime collaborator Carol Spier for best production design, and a best picture editing mention for Christopher Donaldson.
And Goulet also netted a best director nomination for her indigenous zombie drama, while Zazu Myers nabbed a best production design mention, and Jorge Weisz a best picture editing nomination for their own work on Night Raiders.
In August, the DGC unveiled nominations for homegrown TV series, with the best dramatic series director nods going to David Frazee for Vikings, Charles Officer for The Porter, Jamie Travis for Yellowjackets, Stefan Pleszczynski for Transplant, Helen Shaver for Maid and Rachel Leiterman for Billy the Kid.
A complete list of 2022 DGC Awards nominations for feature film, documentary and short films follows:
Best Feature Film Director
David Cronenberg – Crimes of the Future
Danis Goulet – Night Raiders
Robert Budreau – Delia’s Gone
Agam Darshi – Donkeyhead
Zoe Hopkins – Run Woman Run
Sarah Watts & Mark Slutsky – You Can Live Forever
Allan King Award for best documentary
Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux – Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew
Andrew Moir – Don’t Come Searching
Chase Joynt – Framing Agnes
Madison Thomas – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On
Adam Brooks – Cliff: A Portrait of an Artist
Barri Cohen – Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children
Jean-Marc Vallee DGD Discovery Award Short List
Anthony Shim – Riceboy Sleeps
Nyla Innuksuk – Slash/Back
Luis De Filippis – Something You Said Last Night
Gail Maurice – Rosie
Kelly Fyffe-Marshall – When Morning Comes
Ashley McKenzie – Queens of the Qing Dynasty
Best Short Film
Kelly Fyffe-Marshall – Omi
Chris Strikes – Patty vs. Patty
Brad Bangsboll – Moore’s Void
Simonee Chichester – Him & Her
Hayley Gray – Send the Rain
Ritvick Mehra – Lover Boy’s Little Dream
Best Production Design – Feature Film
Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley
Carol Spier – Crimes of the Future
Claude Paré – The Adam Project
Zazu Myers – Night Raiders
Ludovic Dufresne – Noémie dit oui
Best Picture Editing – Feature Film
Cam McLauchlin – Nightmare Alley
Jorge Weisz – Night Raiders
Christopher Donaldson – Crimes of the Future
Simone Smith – Slash/Back
Best Picture Editing – Documentary
Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux – Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew
Nick Hector – The Perfect Story
Sarah Peddie – Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children
Lee Walker – The Long Rider
Best Sound Editing – Feature Film
Nathan Robitaille, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Josh Brown, Nelson Ferreira, Kayla Stewart, Craig MacLellan, Kevin Banks – Nightmare Alley
Nelson Ferreira, Dashen Naidoo, Ève Corrêa-Guedes, Josh Brown, Robert Hegedus, Jack Madigan – Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Jane Tattersall, Paul Germann, Jill Purdy, David Caporale – 13 Minutes
Tyler Whitham, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, Alex Bullick, Bret Killoran, Ryan Allam – Fistful of Vengeance
