DGC Awards: ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Crimes of the Future,’ ‘Night Raiders’ Lead Nominees

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future and Danis Goulet’s Night Raiders lead nominees for the upcoming DGC Awards with three each.

The Directors of Guild of Canada unveiled nominations for its 21st DGC Awards on Nov. 5 on Friday. Del Toro, who shot Nightmare Alley mostly in and around Toronto, did not receive a nomination for best feature film direction.

But del Toro’s tribute to the film noir genre, which starred Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, did earn Oscar-nominated production designer Tamara Deverell a DGC Awards nod in the same category, Cam McLauchlin a nomination for feature best picture editing, and best sound editing nominations for Nathan Robitaille, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Josh Brown, Nelson Ferreira, Kayla Stewart, Craig MacLellan and Kevin Banks.

Cronenberg received a best film director nomination for Crimes of the Future, which also earned nods for longtime collaborator Carol Spier for best production design, and a best picture editing mention for Christopher Donaldson.

And Goulet also netted a best director nomination for her indigenous zombie drama, while Zazu Myers nabbed a best production design mention, and Jorge Weisz a best picture editing nomination for their own work on Night Raiders.

In August, the DGC unveiled nominations for homegrown TV series, with the best dramatic series director nods going to David Frazee for Vikings, Charles Officer for The Porter, Jamie Travis for Yellowjackets, Stefan Pleszczynski for Transplant, Helen Shaver for Maid and Rachel Leiterman for Billy the Kid.

A complete list of 2022 DGC Awards nominations for feature film, documentary and short films follows:

Best Feature Film Director

David Cronenberg – Crimes of the Future

Danis Goulet – Night Raiders

Robert Budreau – Delia’s Gone

Agam Darshi – Donkeyhead

Zoe Hopkins – Run Woman Run

Sarah Watts & Mark Slutsky – You Can Live Forever

Allan King Award for best documentary

Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux – Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew

Andrew Moir – Don’t Come Searching

Chase Joynt – Framing Agnes

Madison Thomas – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

Adam Brooks – Cliff: A Portrait of an Artist

Barri Cohen – Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children

Jean-Marc Vallee DGD Discovery Award Short List

Anthony Shim – Riceboy Sleeps

Nyla Innuksuk – Slash/Back

Luis De Filippis – Something You Said Last Night

Gail Maurice – Rosie

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall – When Morning Comes

Ashley McKenzie – Queens of the Qing Dynasty

Best Short Film

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall – Omi

Chris Strikes – Patty vs. Patty

Brad Bangsboll – Moore’s Void

Simonee Chichester – Him & Her

Hayley Gray – Send the Rain

Ritvick Mehra – Lover Boy’s Little Dream

Best Production Design – Feature Film

Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley

Carol Spier – Crimes of the Future

Claude Paré – The Adam Project

Zazu Myers – Night Raiders

Ludovic Dufresne – Noémie dit oui

Best Picture Editing – Feature Film

Cam McLauchlin – Nightmare Alley

Jorge Weisz – Night Raiders

Christopher Donaldson – Crimes of the Future

Simone Smith – Slash/Back

Best Picture Editing – Documentary

Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux – Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew

Nick Hector – The Perfect Story

Sarah Peddie – Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children

Lee Walker – The Long Rider

Best Sound Editing – Feature Film

Nathan Robitaille, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Josh Brown, Nelson Ferreira, Kayla Stewart, Craig MacLellan, Kevin Banks – Nightmare Alley

Nelson Ferreira, Dashen Naidoo, Ève Corrêa-Guedes, Josh Brown, Robert Hegedus, Jack Madigan – Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Jane Tattersall, Paul Germann, Jill Purdy, David Caporale – 13 Minutes

Tyler Whitham, Krystin Hunter, Dustin Harris, Alex Bullick, Bret Killoran, Ryan Allam – Fistful of Vengeance