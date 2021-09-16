Guillermo Del Toro Unveils First ‘Nightmare Alley’ Teaser

- Share this article on Facebook
Guillermo Del Toro is unveiling a new nightmare. Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for the anticipated film, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn.
Nightmare Alley adapts the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay, which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation. Nightmare Alley is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist (Blanchett) in order to swindle the rich. Del Toro penned the script with Kim Morgan.
Nightmare Alley is Del Toro’s first feature since he won the best picture and best director Oscars for The Shape of Water (2017). In the years between, the filmmaker has also produced the feature Scary Stories We Tell in the Dark.
Searchlight releases the film in theaters on Dec. 17.
