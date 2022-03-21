Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn Join New Line Comedy ‘The Parenting’ (Exclusive)

Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn have joined the ensemble cast of The Parenting, a poltergeist comedy from New Line and HBO Max.

Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow and Dean Norris are already on the call sheet for the feature that is being directed by Craig Johnson, with shooting getting underway later this month in Massachusetts.

Written by Kent Sublette, the script centers on a young gay couple, Rohan and Josh, who host a meeting of their parents during a weekend at a cozy rental house in the country. Things take a turn for the horrifying and comedic when the new lodgers find it is already inhabited by a 400-year-old evil entity.

Dodani and Flynn play the couple at the center of the story, with Cox, Falco, Norris and Kudrow playing the respective parents.

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content are producing.

Dodani was one of the stars of Netflix comedy Atypical and also appeared in the recent relaunch of CBS’ Murphy Brown. Moviewise, he was in Universal’s adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen and made his Broadway debut as Ogie in Waitress.

Dodani also co-runs his own production banner, Cosmic Pomegranate, and is developing an adaptation of the Rakesh Satyal novel Blue Boy, for which he wrote the script. He also co-founded The Salon, a forum for South Asian artists and executives in entertainment.

Flynn first broke out as the amoral antagonist Justin Foley in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, becoming a social media darling (he has more than 5.7 million followers on Instagram). He most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed series Ratched for Netflix opposite Sarah Paulson. He will next be seen in David Bruckner’s reboot of Hellraiser for Spyglass Media and Hulu, among several other projects in the can. Like Dodani, he, too, did stage work and starred in the off-Broadway musical Kid Victory.

Dodani is repped by Buchwald, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Gang Tyre. Flynn is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose.