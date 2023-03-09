Jennifer Lawrence Is Hired to Date an Awkward Teen in ‘No Hard Feelings’ Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence is looking to acquire a car by any means necessary in the first trailer for Sony’s upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings.

In the footage released Thursday, Lawrence plays Maddie, a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who loses her vehicle. In a turn of desperation, she responds to an ad placed by a couple looking for someone to date their shy 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), before he heads to Princeton in the fall.

The trailer shows Maddie trying to loosen Percy up by encouraging him to drink and skinny-dip. But her efforts clearly don’t go as planned, as he accidentally injures Maddie more than once.

“This kid is unfuckable,” Lawrence’s character laments.

During a night out at a classy restaurant, Maddie offers Percy wisdom about not feeling pressured to impress others. “The best part about getting older is not giving a fuck what people think,” she says.

Gene Stupnitsky directed the film from a script he co-wrote with John Phillips. The cast includes Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Lawrence produces with Justine Ciarrocchi, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero and Alex Saks. Phillips and Kerry Orent are executive producers.

Stupnitsky directed the 2019 comedy Good Boys starring Jacob Tremblay. His writing credits include working on the script for 2011’s Cameron Diaz vehicle Bad Teacher.

Lawrence’s recent roles include last year’s A24 drama Causeway, in which she stars opposite Brian Tyree Henry, and the 2021 Netflix satire Don’t Look Up that was nominated for four Oscars including best picture.