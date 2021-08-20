‘No Time to Die’ Release Pushed Back Again in Australia

No Time To Die has been delayed once more because of the pandemic, but this time only in Australia.

The 25th James Bond — which was originally due for release in 2019, then pushed to April 2020 after Cary Joji Fukunaga took over from Danny Boyle as director and has since been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has now been bumped from its Sept. 30 release slot in the country, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed, with Universal having shifted the date to Nov. 11.

All eyes will now be on No Time To Die‘s rollout elsewhere around the world, particularly in the U.S., where MGM is handling the film, and U.K., where it’s with Universal.

That said, MGM is adamant that other current dates are fixed, and that No Time to Die is otherwise a go. The event pic begins opening around the world beginning in late September, including the UK on Sep. 30 and in the U.S. on Oct. 8.

Sources say Universal could tweak certain territories as it did with F9 because of the pandemic but stress there will be no changes to its core markets.

The Australia decision — which was first revealed by the MI6-HQ.com Bond blog (although this also listed New Zealand, which THR has confirmed is not impacted) — reflects changes to the market there related to COVID-19, especially the fast-moving delta variant and country’s sluggish vaccine program.

Around 60 percent of the Australian marketplace is currently in a state of lockdown and with businesses not expected to reopen until the end of October once set vaccination levels have been reached, Nov. 11 was selected as the new Bond date.

Despite lockdowns having lifted, the delta variant has thrown a major spanner in fall release plans, with Sony shifting Venom: Let There Be Carnage from Sep. 24 to Oct. 15 and then selling Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania — set to hit theaters Oct. 1 — to Amazon in a major $100 million-plus deal.