‘No Time to Die’ Box Office: James Bond Movie Eyes $60M Weekend After $23.3M Friday

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in 25th James Bond PIc 'No Time to Die'

The 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die opened to $23.3 million at the Friday box office in North America, a promising start for a Hollywood tentpole relying on older audiences — a demo most reluctant to return to theaters amid the ongoing pandemic.

Friday’s earnings, which include $6.3 million in previews, puts the MGM and EON tentpole on course to open to $60 million, in line with tracking. While that may not set any Bond franchise records, it is one of best starts of the pandemic era.

Friday’s audience skewed male (64 percent), while 57 percent of ticket buyers were over the age of 35, including 37 percent over 45 years old.

No Time to Die received an A- CinemaScore, the same as the last Bond film, 2015’s Spectre. In 2012, Skyfall — which opened to a record $88.4 million domestically — earned an A CinemaScore. (Spectre started off with $70 million.)

Bond movies have always skewed older and, hence, don’t enjoy the sort of mega openings that superhero fare can enjoy. Last weekend, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage shattered expectations with a pandemic-best $90 million debut. Only 90 percent of Venom 2‘s opening weekend audience was 45 and older.

To boot, No Time to Die runs a hefty two hours and 43 minutes, reducing showtimes and making it the longest Bond film.

Superhero pics tend to see big drops in their second outings, and Venom 2 is no exception. The sequel could dip 67 percent to $30 million.

The nostalgia factor is running high for No Time to Die, considering the 25th Bond installment marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as the storied British spy.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the event pic is being distributed domestically by United Artists Releasing and internationally by Universal. The cast also includes Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, along with franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

In North America, No Time to Die is playing in 4,407 theaters, the widest footprint of any Bond pic.