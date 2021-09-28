‘No Time To Die’: First Reactions to Daniel Craig’s 007 Swan Song

No Time to Die has finally screened, and the early reactions are coming in for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

No Time to Die celebrated the long-awaited film with a premiere in London that featured both stars and British royals. Additionally, press screenings in the United States took place Tuesday, so journalists are among those tweeting their reactions to the film. Formal reviews will arrive later on Tuesday.

No Time to Die, which opens in North America on Oct. 8, has had a long road to the screen. After wrapping filming in 2019 and originally slated for April 2020, the 007 feature was the first major tentpole delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The film from MGM and Eon stars Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, along with franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs.

See a sampling of the early reactions below.

NO TIME TO DIE is very good. I’m more relieved than anything else. I was worried going in. It’s somehow the silliest and most serious Daniel Craig outing. Mostly the former. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE is mostly nonsense, Roger Moore-level absurd plot. But I love Roger Moore and was in the mood for a ridiculous plot. Craig is great. (Though the ending tries to go for something poignant and heavy and I wasn’t into that part.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 28, 2021

GIVE ANA DE ARMAS EVERY ROLE EVER. I wish she was in #NoTimeToDie more but my God, she was perfect! Hilarious and a bad ass. I love her. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is heavily felt and that's a GREAT thing. And Daniel Craig…wow. Bravo 007, bravo!! 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/npvNSQ2P8D — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) September 28, 2021

Very much enjoyed #NoTimeToDie . Amazing stunts/car chases and really fun dialogue (you can spot Waller-Bridges' additions), but it definitely needed more Ana de Armas. Her and Lashana Lynch are both great, but Armas' bit is just too short. It's also at least 30 mins too long. — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) September 28, 2021

Everyone’s going to be talking about that #NoTimeToDie ending but it’s the opening minutes – which reminded me of Joe Wright’s HANNA – that stand out as its best, and make it clear that there is life beyond the franchise’s most familiar beats. — erickohn (@erickohn) September 28, 2021

No Time To Die is everything I wanted & more! A great farewell to Daniel Craig but honestly I wanted more Rami Malek! Yes it's long but whenever it felt like it was about to drag, it jumped right back in with adrenaline! Action packed from the start! Classic Bond! 🔥 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/Swuoh2o8Sd — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 28, 2021

The absolutely perfect way to bid farewell to Daniel Craig's time as 007. #NoTimeToDie throws back to every element that made his introduction in Casino Royale so iconic. A perfect blend of old and new, buckle up y'all this is as good as Bond can get. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) September 28, 2021

Ana de Armas hands down best part of #NoTimeToDie . Tragically is only in one sequence. Funny and sexy and she gets to blow up stuff. pic.twitter.com/GB2xW08wyo — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) September 28, 2021

No Time to Die was worth the wait. Beautiful visuals, killer action, and probably the most emotional Bond film to date. It's needlessly complex, which makes it feel very long, but that extra time & story gives its final act the added gravitas needed to set it apart from the rest. pic.twitter.com/tqQnYe3Aht — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie was a really enjoyable 8/10 for me. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie might not be the Bond you are expecting but it’s the Bond that we need to round out the Craig era. It delivers what you want and packs a genuine emotional punch. It delivers the trademark beats with some bold, brave, and fresh creative choices. AVOID ALL SPOILERS! pic.twitter.com/pvUcoVmVU6 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE: Need more time to process, but I really liked it a lot — def better than Quantum & Spectre. It’s #DanielCraig’s most grounded and — dare I say it? — most intimate take on #JamesBond with a powerful, unexpected & very emotional payoff. Def worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/q5ladwndg0 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 28, 2021

Walking out of @007 NO TIME TO DIE screening, man…what a fitting farewell to a brilliant James Bond. Humor, Action, Romance, High Stakes. Excellent direction by Fukunaga. Tip of the cap to Daniel Craig, thank you for your service. #NoTimeToDie — Charles Thorp (@charlesthorp) September 28, 2021

No Time To Die is absolutely wild, with joyously epic action, excellent supporting characters and an emotionally gripping story that caps off Daniel Craig's time as James Bond magnificently. I can't wait to hear what people think! — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE: The Craig era ends with a whimper. There’s no reason for this to be as long as it is, Rami Malek’s bad guy is a total snooze, and the movie itself just feels oddly inert. Oh well. We’ll always have CASINO ROYALE. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie: Plot follows hard on "Spectre," but elaboration risks spoilers. Suffice to say it confirms 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴's greatness as an actor, one who has elevated franchise material that hasn't always been his equal. A magnificent performance. #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/XAN2VoZOso — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) September 28, 2021

Dug #NoTimeToDie for the most part. Some beats lost me/lost momentum but those set pieces are exceptional – and beautifully photographed. Daniel Craig is great (again). Gives every ounce of himself to the role & you can feel it. BUT Ana de Armas was the fav. More of that, please! pic.twitter.com/BbhIv1s4UB — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 28, 2021