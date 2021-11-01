×
‘No Time to Die’ Set to Overtake ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to 5th Spot in All-Time U.K. Box Office

Despite being the biggest tentpole release since the reopening of cinemas, the 25th Bond has surpassed all expectations on home soil.

Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas in
No Time To Die looks destined to beat Avengers: Endgame in the U.K., taking the fifth spot in the list of biggest box office releases of all time from Marvel’s superhero blockbuster.

The 25th James Bond currently sits on £85.9 million ($117.3 million) exactly a month after its Nov. 1 release, just $3.8 million shy of Endgame‘s grand total of £88.7 million ($121.1 million). With $4.8 million amassed in its fifth weekend ending Oct. 31 — a drop of 25 percent — the position switch is expected to happen over the course of the next week, especially with U.K. cinemas not facing any COVID-19 related capacity restrictions.

These figures are no small achievement for No Time To Die and its worldwide distributor Universal, with the film carrying a huge weight of expectations as the biggest tentpole release since the reopening of cinemas post-pandemic. Although the U.K. has always traditionally been a huge performer for 007, given the unique scenario this film faced few genuinely expected it to match 2019’s Endgame, the biggest release prior to the COVID-19 crisis, let alone beat it.

No Time To Die will now join Skyfall (second spot on $103.2 million) and Spectre (third spot with $95.2 million) as the third Bond title in the U.K.’s top five, led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($123.2 million), with Avatar ($94 million) in fourth.  Whether it can match its 007 counterparts is still up in the air — it’s currently in line with both Skyfall and Spectre at the comparable points in their run.

Globally, No Time To Die has now passed the $600 million milestone, the most recent bulk coming from China where it debuted to an estimated $28.2 million.

