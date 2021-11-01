‘No Time to Die’ Set to Overtake ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to 5th Spot in All-Time U.K. Box Office

No Time To Die looks destined to beat Avengers: Endgame in the U.K., taking the fifth spot in the list of biggest box office releases of all time from Marvel’s superhero blockbuster.

The 25th James Bond currently sits on £85.9 million ($117.3 million) exactly a month after its Nov. 1 release, just $3.8 million shy of Endgame‘s grand total of £88.7 million ($121.1 million). With $4.8 million amassed in its fifth weekend ending Oct. 31 — a drop of 25 percent — the position switch is expected to happen over the course of the next week, especially with U.K. cinemas not facing any COVID-19 related capacity restrictions.

These figures are no small achievement for No Time To Die and its worldwide distributor Universal, with the film carrying a huge weight of expectations as the biggest tentpole release since the reopening of cinemas post-pandemic. Although the U.K. has always traditionally been a huge performer for 007, given the unique scenario this film faced few genuinely expected it to match 2019’s Endgame, the biggest release prior to the COVID-19 crisis, let alone beat it.

No Time To Die will now join Skyfall (second spot on $103.2 million) and Spectre (third spot with $95.2 million) as the third Bond title in the U.K.’s top five, led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($123.2 million), with Avatar ($94 million) in fourth. Whether it can match its 007 counterparts is still up in the air — it’s currently in line with both Skyfall and Spectre at the comparable points in their run.

Globally, No Time To Die has now passed the $600 million milestone, the most recent bulk coming from China where it debuted to an estimated $28.2 million.