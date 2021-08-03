Noel Clarke, Jason Maza Exit Production Company Unstoppable

Noel Clarke has stepped down from his production company Unstoppable Film and TV following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying leveled against the British actor/director earlier this year.

All3Media, the Discovery and Liberty Global-owned company which took a stake in Unstoppable in 2018, confirmed that both Clarke and Unstoppable partner Jason Maza have left the company.

The Guardian newspaper published an exposé of Clarke in April which included testimony from 20 women who have worked with Clarke in a professional setting between 2004 and 2019, all of whom accuse the Doctor Who and Bulletproof actor of inappropriate behavior, from bullying to sexual harassment and unwanted touching. Clarke has “vehemently” denied all allegations.

BAFTA, which honored the Brotherhood and Star Trek Into Darkness actor with its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema trophy on April 10, suspended the actors days after the Guardian revelations. All3Media began an investigation into Clarke and quickly suspended him and Maza from Unstoppable.

Clarke and Maza formed Unstoppable in 2007, and have produced more than 10 feature films under the auspices of the company, including Brotherhood, The Fight, and 10×10. Unstoppable also co-produced the buddy cop comedy Bulletproof for Comcast-backed broadcaster Sky. Sky canceled the show, which stared Clarke and Ashley Walters, in May following the sexual harassment allegations.

ITV also distanced itself from Clarke, taking the dramatic step of pulling the final episode of its hit series Viewpoint, which featured the disgraced actor.

All3Media declined to comment on the future of Unstoppable but it is expected the company will be quickly wrapped up, with projects in development likely moved to other outfits under the All3Media umbrella.

Variety first broke the news of Clarke and Maza’s departure from Unstoppable.