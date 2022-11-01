‘Nomadland’ Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Chloé Zhao, the filmmaker whose drama Nomadland swept the Academy Awards in 2021 and who in the process became the first woman of color to win the best director Oscar, has signed with CAA.

Zhao, who also frequently acts as writer, editor and producer on her films, has been agentless for the last several years. She continues to be repped by Ilene Feldman Management and Simon Faber at Pangea, and is additionally repped by attorney Linda Lichter at Lichter Grossman.

Zhao is known for her evocative indie dramas, including Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider, the latter of which garnered Indie Spirit Award nominations for best film and best director, and Hollywood’s attention.

What followed was Nomadland, a stark drama about life on the fringes of America that tapped into the times when it debuted in fall of 2020. It took home all the major awards that season, winning Oscars for best picture, best actress for star Frances McDormand, and best director. Zhao became only the second woman to win a best director Oscar, after Kathryn Bigelow. She also received awards from the DGA and the BAFTAs.

The same year she rode the Nomadland wave also saw the release of Eternals, the big-budget sci-fi adventure from Marvel Studios that she directed and co-wrote.

She recently signed a first-look television deal with Fox Searchlight and has a sci-fi Western Dracula project in development at Universal.