Noomi Rapace Cannes-Bound Drama ‘Lamb’ Snared by Mubi in Multi-Territory Deal (Exclusive)

Arthouse distributor and streaming platform Mubi is continuing to hoover up Cannes-bound titles ahead of next month’s festival.

The latest acquisition is Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Icelandic drama Lamb — selected to compete in the festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar — which it picked up for the U.K., Ireland, India, Latin America (excluding Mexico) and Turkey, with plans to release it theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland.

Jóhannsson’s directorial debut, Lamb was co-written by Jóhannsson and Oscar-nominated writer Sjón, frequent collaborator of Björk and co-writer of Robert Eggers upcoming feature, The Northman, and stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus) and Hilmir Snaer Gudnason (Woman at War, A White, White Day).

The story centers on an Icelandic couple, María (Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), who live with their herd of sheep on a beautiful but remote farm. When they discover a mysterious newborn on their farmland, they decide to keep it and raise it as their own. This unexpected prospect of a new family brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them.

An Icelandic-Swedish-Polish co-production, Lamb is produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir (Summer Children, Angels of the Universe) and Sara Nassim at Go to Sheep. Producers Piodor Gustafsson (Border, The Wife) and Erik Rydell at Black Spark Prod., and Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska (Mr. Jones, High Life) and Jan Naszewski at Madants, Film i Väst, Chimney Sweden and Chimney Poland, in association with Rabbit Hole Productions and Helgi Jóhannsson. The film was supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Swedish Film Institute, Polish Film Institute, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, Eurimages and Nordic Film and TV Fund. New Europe Film Sales is handling international sales.

Lamb joins a growing list of pickups for Mubi, including Cannes festival opener Annette from Leos Carax, plus official selection titles Bergman Island from Mia Hansen-Løve and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta. Other recent and upcoming theatrical releases for Mubi in the U.K. and Ireland including Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, Ben Sharrock’s twice BAFTA nominated Limbo, Michel Franco’s New Order, Ninja Thyberg’s Sundance hit Pleasure and Céline Sciamma’s Berlin-bowing Petite Maman.