‘Nope’: Jordan Peele Drops Hints On More Stories to Come

With Nope‘s dénouement left to interpretation, and fan theories abounding on social media and Reddit about the fate of Jean Jacket, writer-director Jordan Peele has dropped some hints that he may revisit the Nope universe in the future.

In an interview for The New York Times, Peele was asked several questions about Nope that have left more eagle-eyed fans puzzled, in particular, a Reddit thread about a character, named Nobody, who was cut from the film.

“People are doing a lot of interesting detective work,” said Peele when asked about the fan theories. Speaking specifically about the mysterious Nobody, Peele said, “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.”

He added, “I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Peele was also asked about speculation that Daniel Kaluuya’s character OJ is alive at the end of the film, with some online commentators positing that Keke Palmer’s Emerald is having a vision of her brother.

“I think I made a film that has a very clear sequence of events as to what happened. I think it is very clear, and I will leave that at that,” said Peele cryptically.

“When a story works, it’s because I’m tapping into a story within somebody. What I find interesting is, what did you first think? I know what I thought, but what you thought is what’s more important to me,” he said.

One of the most enduring and mysterious images in Nope is the stray shoe standing bolt upright in a scene featuring the aftermath of a frenzied chimpanzee attack on the set of Gordy’s Home. The shoe appears at several points in the film and has sparked a great deal of debate. “It’s the question I get the most, which kind of makes it the question I’m least inclined to answer with anything defining, at least at the moment,” said Peele.

“But I can say, from a character-driven standpoint, the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character. It is about a moment that changes something within you,” he added.