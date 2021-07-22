Jordan Peele Unveils ‘Nope’ Is Title of Next Movie

Horror maestro Jordan Peele is pulling back the curtain a tiny bit on his next directorial effort. The filmmaker known for Get Out and Us revealed on Thursday that his upcoming 2022 movie is called Nope, and has also shared the first poster for the project.

Nope reunites Peele with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, who broke out with the filmmaker’s debut feature, Get Out. Nope also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira and Brandon Perea. Little else is known about Nope, which is one of two titles touted when Peele signed a rich five-year overall feature deal with Universal in October 2019. The studio also distributed Peele’s Us and Get Out. Nope is slated to hit theaters July 22, 2022 from Universal.

With 2017’s Get Out, which earned Peele an original screenplay Oscar, the filmmaker established himself as a unique mind in the horror space and was catapulted to A-list filmmaker status. Get Out earned $255.4 million globally a $5 million budget. Peele followed that up with 2019’s Us, which took in $255.1 million at the global box office.

In addition to Nope, Peele is gearing up for the release of Candyman, which he produced and co-wrote and which is directed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta. Universal will release that project on Aug. 27.