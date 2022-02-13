Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Scares Up a Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl

Horror filmmaker Jordan Peele is back with the first trailer for Nope, which debuted on Super Bowl Sunday. The trailer reveals that Nope appears to have a sci-fi element, with an unidentified object menacing the owners of a ranch, touted as home of the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood.

Peele, who came up in the world of comedy, became a name-brand horror filmmaker with his Oscar winning Get Out (2017) and followed it up with Us (2019). Nope is his third collaboration with Blumhouse and Universal, where he inked a rich, five-year deal in 2019.

Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, who became an A-list star with Get Out, is among the cast of Nope. The film also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott. Until now, Nope has been kept under tight wraps, with a poster debuting in July as well as a short trailer announcement video hitting on Feb. 8.

Nope will debut on July 22, marking Peele’s first summer release.