‘Now You See Me 3’ Enlists Director Ruben Fleischer

Franchise friendly filmmaker Ruben Fleischer is boarding another film series, with the director taking on Now You See Me 3, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lionsgate is behind the third installment of the magic-centric franchise, which launched in 2013 and starred Fleischer’s Zombieland actors Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, as well as Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman.

Seth Grahame-Smith, the genre scribe behind The Lego Batman Movie and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, has also boarded the film as a screenwriter. Eric Warren penned a previous version of the script. The new installment will reunite old characters as well as introduce new players to the world of the illusionists known as the Four Horseman.

Louis Leterrier helmed the original, with John M. Chu helming the 2016 sequel, which grossed a combined $687 million.

Fleischer’s most recent credits include Venom, Zombieland 2 and Uncharted. Said the director in a statement: “There are three things in this world I absolutely love… Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and magic. To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as rest of the incredible cast of the Now You See Me movies is a dream come true.”

Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout, will produce. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude are overseeing for Lionsgate.

Deadline first reported the news.