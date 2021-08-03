NY Film Festival Sets Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ as Closing Night Screening

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas) will receive its North American premiere as the closing night screening at the 2021 New York Film Festival, it was announced today.

The film is set to screen on Oct. 8 at Alice Tully Hall.

The film, set to be released by Sony Pictures Classics on Dec. 24, is earlier set to screen as the opening night film at the Venice International Film Festival. Penelope Cruz and newcomer Milena Smit star in the contemporary melodrama about two women, a generation apart, who are linked by their brief time together in a Madrid maternity ward.

“It is always a privilege and an honor to feel that I am part of the most significant films of the season,” Almodóvar said in a statement. “After more than 30 years, the NYFF has become my second home. It is the best reason to visit New York and to see the best films of the year.”

NYFF director Eugene Hernandez added, “Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s long relationship with the New York Film Festival spans more than three decades and a dozen films. He returns this year with Parallel Mothers, a stirring and somber exploration of secrets and hidden histories—those sometimes found in families and often buried by societies—and how those skeletons can shape the course of individual lives and entire cultures. We’re thrilled to have Pedro back at NYFF to conclude this 59th edition!”

The title joins the previously announced Tragedy of Macbeth, which is set to open the festival on Sept. 24, and The Power of the Dog, which is set to screen as the centerpiece film on Oct. 1.

The annual fall festival, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, will this year feature a combination of in-person, outdoor and virtual screenings, with health and safety policies in coordination with state and city medical experts as New York City emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems as though the opening night, centerpiece and closing night screenings will be similar to the NYFF’s pre-pandemic galas, with all set to take place at the festival’s longtime home of Alice Tully Hall. Last year’s festival featured a mix of virtual screenings and drive-in events at various locations throughout New York City.

The 59th annual New York Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 10.