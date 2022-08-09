Alice Diop, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader Movies Added to NY Film Festival Main Slate

Alice Diop, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader, Park Chan-wook and Ruben Östlund are among the high-profile directors whose films are set to screen during the main slate of the 2022 New York Film Festival.

Park’s Decision to Leave and Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness are among the Cannes prize-winners coming to the annual fall event in Manhattan along with Claire Denis’ Stars at Noon and Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun.

Filmmakers making their first appearance in the festival’s main slate include Margaret Brown, Davy Chou, Laura Citarella, Alice Diop, Mark Jenkin, Marie Kreutzer, Cyril Schäublin, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji.

Helmers returning to the festival include Todd Field, Mia Hansen-Løve, Hong Sangsoo, Joanna Hogg, Pietro Marcello, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi, Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader, Albert Serra, Jerzy Skolimowski and Frederick Wiseman.

NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim said in a statement, “If there is one takeaway from this year’s main slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal. Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”

The festival will open with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, close with Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection and have as its centerpiece screening Laura Poitras’ opioid documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. James Gray’s Armageddon Time will also screen as a special 60th anniversary event celebrating the history of the festival.

More information about the titles selected as part of the festival’s main slate is available here.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the 60th New York Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 30-Oct. 16.