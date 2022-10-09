NYCC: ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series

A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday was revealed during the show’s Saturday panel at New York Comic Con, with first looks at Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci’s roles.

In the show’s official nearly three-minute first look, the ghoulish high school experience that awaits Wednesday is detailed, while Armisen’s Uncle Fester and Ricci’s Nevermore professor Miss Thornhill are both teased.

During the panel, Armisen appeared as a surprise guest and confirmed he did actually shave his head for the role. “I shaved my head because this was like a role as soon as I heard about it I was like ‘Oh, I gotta be Fester.’ I really wanted to do it, and I wanted to do it right and not like have like a bald cap or anything. So, I just shaved my head and I was proud to do it.”

“And tonight I’m going to do it again,” Armisen joked.

In an exclusive clip also featured during the panel, Wednesday and Fester reconnect after Armisen’s character has flown in to see the Addams Family teen and how she’s doing. Fester admits he did the same for her father, Gomez, saying, “He filled me in on what’s been going on: Monsters, murder, mayhem — what fun.”

During the panel, stars Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar all teased their characters, how the show will honor previous iterations and stand on its own as something that fans haven’t seen yet.

“It’s its own different reality,” Ortega promised, “and it’s very special and very odd.”

Speaking to how the show would explore its young adult elements, Ortega told the panel, “I think having gone through the teenage experience myself [was] incredibly informative. I think any teenager can relate to the wanting to create an identity outside of your family or kind of being thrown out into the world for the first time on your own and wanting to be independent.”