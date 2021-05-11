Gallagher Brothers to Produce Oasis Doc About Famed 1996 Knebworth Concert

A quarter of a century after one of the most legendary concerts in British rock history, a documentary is in the works.

Noel and Liam Gallagher are set to exec produce a feature film about Knebworth, the famed event that took place in August 1996, attracted some 250,000 fans over two nights, and saw Britpop icons Oasis — who the year before had released What’s The Story (Morning Glory) — at the peak of their powers.

Jake Scott — who has made music videos for Oasis, R.E.M., U2, The Verve and The Rolling Stones — will direct the film, which is set to be released theatrically in the U.K. later this year to celebrate the concert’s 25th anniversary.

“It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event,” said Scott, who insisted there would be “no on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”

The film will be produced by RSA Film, with the Gallagher brothers exec producing. It will be financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

Producers claim that Knebworth deserves its place alongside the cinematic concert documentaries such as Let It Be, Monterey Pop and Ladies and Gentlemen: The Rolling Stones, the tragic Altamont film that documents the turning point that signified the end of the 1960s.