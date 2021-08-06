‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ Filmmaker Jelani Cobb on the “Possibilities of Hope” Raised by 44th President’s Story

The new documentary Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union begins by transporting viewers back to Philadelphia’s Constitution Center in 2008, when the future 44th president of the United States confronted America’s concurrent issues with race head-on. Over the course of a 37-minute speech (to which the film’s title refers), then-candidate Barack Obama offered an explanation for controversial remarks made by his former pastor, Jeremiah Wright, analyzed how race had played a role in his presidential campaign and expressed his resolve that “working together, we can move beyond some of our old racial wounds, and… in fact we have no choice if we are to continue on the path of a more perfect union.”

It’s an appropriate opener for a film that revisits Barack Obama’s presidency through the lens of America’s fraught racial past and present. Over the course of three two-hour episodes, the HBO documentary (whose first part debuted on Tuesday) reminds viewers of the groundbreaking nature of Obama’s presidency while detailing the unique challenges he faced seeking and occupying the nation’s highest office as a Black man, and how those informed the tone of American politics after. Interviewing a broad set of sources — Obama’s childhood acquaintance, friends, colleagues and critics, but not the man himself, who had commitment conflicts — the film begins with Obama’s childhood in Hawaii and Indonesia and ends with the final year of his presidency, before the subsequent president commanded headlines and air time.

Overall, the film aims to remind viewers of “an extraordinary moment in our lives that we’ve almost lost sight of because of the chaos that came after,” says executive producer and New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb. Cobb, who also penned the 2010 book The Substance of Hope: Barack Obama and the Paradox of Progress, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about attempting to interview Obama, the “revelations” he had about the former president in the course of filmmaking and why Obama’s story points to “possibilities of hope” even now.

First of all, tell me a little bit about the genesis of this documentary and why you and the other filmmakers felt now was the right time to revisit Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and presidency.

We’d been having conversations between [director] Peter Kunhardt and the people at Kunhardt Films and the administration going back to even when Obama was in office. And so the hope was that there could be a film that told a version of the story of what had been his presidency and the particular parts of his life that led up to it. And there was always the sense that Obama’s presidency and his life before the presidency had this broader significance, but we didn’t know what that was to the extent that we do now. And the further we got into the really chaotic, volatile period that we’re in right now, the more apparent it became that it was important to tell the story of Barack Obama. And just frankly when we look at all the complexities and all the violence and the discord in our politics right now, you can see a lot of it taking shape in the course of his administration. And I think that was surprising to us, the extent to which it was really legible in that way.

Did you ask the former president himself to participate, or were you always intending to work on this without his involvement?

Yeah, we wanted to, we had the idea that he would, but by the time we got around to it, it wasn’t possible because of other commitments on his part. That wound up being us using archival stuff, but he gave the green light to people around him to talk candidly. And that was extremely helpful, too.

The title of the film refers to Obama’s 2008 Philadelphia speech on race, which is also excerpted at the top of the film. Can you explain why you and the filmmakers thought that was an important lens through which to look at Obama’s political rise and presidency?

There’s so much that is implicit within that moment. First off, presidential campaigns are very delicate things. They can be derailed by the simplest of miscalculations or mistakes. And for Obama, a Black presidential candidate, to be dealing with this full-on racial conflagration in the form of Jeremiah Wright and his sermons, almost certainly for a lesser politician, for most politicians, [that] would have been a fatal blow to their aspirations. But that moment revealed a lot to us: It revealed, one, his talent as a politician. It revealed the subtlety and nuance of his thinking. It revealed more tangibly, candidly than anything else in his public pronouncements, also maybe his book, his layered and textured understandings of race. And in some ways it was a preface to the dynamics that we would see in the ensuing eight years and beyond. And so there was so much bound up in that moment, that when we were talking about titles, it seemed like that was just the best way of encapsulating all of that.

Why did you as filmmakers decide on a time frame starting with Obama’s childhood and ending with his final year in the White House? What light did that shed on him?

Well, I think that it was useful to not just get the eight years of his presidency because there’s so much with him that was reflected in his biography. You can kind of see the person who occupied the White House taking shape and taking form as he grows up and matures. There are two points in his biography that I think are really enlightening to go back and look at: One was his time at Harvard Law School and the other was his early political history in Chicago. Without those things, we don’t really get to understand who he was. So when we see the presidency, we’re looking both at the context of American society and we have some framing for who the person who is navigating those particular concerns is at that moment.

You’ve written a book on Obama and of course covered him as a writer. Did you learn anything new or surprising in the course of making this film?

One of the things that I think was really interesting goes back to the early Chicago years. I didn’t know the Carol Moseley-Braun rivalry and really how sharp his elbows were as a young politician. Because he came out of Chicago almost pristine given what Chicago is known for, dirty politics, and Obama came out of Chicago with no hint of that kind of inside brawling nature. But in going through the footage, I wouldn’t say that he was a corrupt or he was a particularly dirty politician, [but] he also was not a pushover and was calculating and as I said, he had sharp elbows. And so you get to see that side of him in a way that, looking back, you’re like, “Oh, interesting.” That was kind of a revelation.

Also, some of the calculations around how they would respond to different things, particularly the response [to] the birtherism and what their hopes were in terms of making themselves able to move on to the next thing. Sometimes the way that the calculation didn’t work. But at the moment you’re going, “Oh, okay, this is what they were thinking.” And so I think that was a revelation as well.

It’s notable how much the late Rep. John Lewis appears in this documentary. When were you able to speak with him, and what particular insight did he shed on Obama’s story?

I’d have to check in with when that interview took place, but John Lewis is obviously important for the voting rights aspect of it. As much as anyone Obama owed his ability to reach the White House to the efforts that John Lewis had put forth more than a half century earlier, so there was that part of it. The other part of it was that John Lewis had been really kind of pushed early on by his district to support Obama’s candidacy. He had been a supporter of Hilary Clinton’s, and so the evolution of John Lewis into a significant confidant to the president was notable to us and we thought that was important. And no one could really speak to the particulars of the Civil Rights generation and the generation that Obama represented in the way that John Lewis could. So those were all of the reasons that we thought it was important to talk to him.

Did the process of making this documentary change the view of Obama that you had walking in, and if so how?

I came away with a kind of renewed sense of just how treacherous the waters he was trying to navigate were, and the intransigence of people on the other side. And the other thing that I got was the reverberations of all that in our contemporary politics. Because when you see the Tea Party and the vehemence and the aggressiveness in insulting people and calling people epithets and those kinds of things that were happening and you’re looking around, you’re going, “Oh wow, this is where it starts, at that moment. And here we are.” And so I think that those were things that changed in terms of my understanding.

In terms of him personally, I don’t think I got a new perspective but [it] maybe reinforced how cerebral he is and also how self-possessed. And even the things that you could criticize, decisions or whatever, there’s not a sense of him being buffeted by the currents around him. He’s really able to navigate that in a way that is astounding to someone dealing with what he was dealing with.

What do you hope viewers walk away from this film thinking or feeling? Is there something you’re hoping to impart to viewers finishing these six hours?

I think that this is an extraordinary moment in our lives that we’ve almost lost sight of because of the chaos that came after. And it’s an important reminder that not so very long ago, this country did something really astounding that it had never done before, that people never thought that it would ever do. It points to, dare I say, the possibilities of hope that not so very long ago we did these amazing things and maybe we can navigate the currents we’re in right now.

Anything else you want to add?

We talked with people who were supporters of the president, people who worked in his administration, people who were critics of the president, people who covered his administration, people who were close to him in school, people who knew him in various phases of his life in Chicago or in college. So I think that we have assembled one of the broadest surveys of Barack Obama’s life and his presidency that we’ve seen yet. And we are really interested in sharing that with the world and seeing what they take from it as well.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.