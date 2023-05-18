Objectively Good Media and Management Launches With a Global Roster (Exclusive)

As management companies continue to dominate the Hollywood landscape in the wake of agency consolidation, a new management and production company is being launched into the fray with a focus on global talent and content.

Objectively Good Media and Management (OGM) is a Los Angeles-based management and media company, with international talent that hails from the U.S. and the U.K. to Nigerian and Kenya. Founders Nicholas “Nikko” Lara, Mohamed Kheir, Uwakokunre “Kokie” Imasogie, and Matthew R. Cooper came together to form OGM in 2022 after careers that span finance, tech, and music, as well as talent development and production.

The current OGM talent roster includes Elsa Majimbo, the internet comedian who rose to fame on TikTok and recently became the youngest person named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, and Akwaeke Ezemi, the award-winning Nigerian author behind New York Times bestseller The Death of Vivek Oji. Among others, clients also include actress Diamond White, currently the star of the Marvel/ Disney animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and Simran Kaur and Sonya Gupta, the popular podcasters behind the Girls That Invest Podcast.

“A manager’s job is to bring their clients opportunities they did not think they would be able to unlock,” says Kheir, who earned his Master’s in architecture before diving into the world of brand and talent development. He notes that the typical OGM client is a multi-hyphenate like client Nikki Steward, a celebrity chef who has worked with Dave Chappelle, Questlove, and Kevin Hart, among other talents, with a focus on pairing cannabis and cuisine. “At OGM, we aim to pour gasoline on all sparks of opportunity,” he adds.

On the founding of OGM, Lara says, “The collective experience of our team and our different backgrounds has a lot of value in how we look at new opportunities, whether it’s on the media side or the management side.” Lara previously served as the COO of inclusive international beauty company Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics Brand.

Producer and manager Imasogie, who previously worked with Burson Cohn Wolfe and Warner Music Group before starting boutique consulting company Iroko Treehaus, adds, “We are an international group, and one of the advantages is that we don’t look at anything — whether it be a talent or a project — purely from a domestic perspective. We don’t go out of our way thinking about a global audience; it comes to us naturally because of who we are.”

OGM’s media vertical will be headed by Cooper, whose credits include Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the Sundance stand-out that stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown that was picked by Focus Feature out of the fest. He joins the company after co-founding the finance-production outfit Pinky Promise.

“An OGM project is something that is creatively fulfilling, is led by the brilliant talent in front of and behind the camera, and it’s also something that we feel the world must see — not just should see — something that the world must see,” says Cooper, adding, “It’s a story that must be told. It’s a talent that must get their break.”

OGM plans to work with behind-the-camera talent at all levels, but the focus will be on producing the first or second project from up-and-coming filmmakers.