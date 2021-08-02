Octavia Spencer to Receive Ally Award at Outfest

Octavia Spencer will soon have another award to add to her collection. The Oscar-winning actress and producer has been selected to receive the James Schamus Ally Award during this year’s Outfest.

The LGBTQ festival will honor Spencer during its closing night event at L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22. News of the award comes on the heels of Spencer and her Orit Entertainment joining the producing team of one of the fest’s short film selections, Right to Try, from director Zeberiah Newman, a producer on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Spencer said she’s honored to receive the Ally Award and thrilled Right to Try will be premiering as part of the lineup. Right to Try tells the story of casting director Jeffrey Drew and his journey living with HIV and participating in an experimental trial to help find a cure.

“I am proud to bring LGBTQIA+ stories to audiences all over the world and am thrilled that our own film, Right to Try, will be making its premiere at this important festival. It speaks to the kind of stories I want to see on-screen — celebrating everyday heroes with a true sense of hope.”

Added Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro: “In honoring Octavia, we are paying tribute to one of the most incredible, talented and inspiring voices and storytellers of our generation. Her body of work is made up of such a diversity of roles, and has brought great empathy and opened conversations about aspects faced by many members of our QBIPOC community and audiences.”

Spencer — star of such projects as The Help, The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — next toplines the second season of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told and Amazon Studios’ Encounter. Outfest runs Aug. 13-22.