Jack Black, Ice Cube to Star in Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’

Jack Black and Ice Cube are uniting for Sony comedy Oh Hell No.

Black is in talks to star with Ice Cube in the project that follows the relationship of Sherman (Black) and Will (Cube) after Sherman falls in love with Will’s mom.

Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, is set to direct from a script by Scot Armstrong (Old School), Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Jessica Gao (She-Hulk) and Rodney Rothman (Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse).

Matt Tolmach, who worked with Black on the Jumanji films, is producing through Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing for the studio.

Black was last seen in theaters with Jumanji: The Next Level, and is set for the highly anticipated Borderlands feature adaption, playing beloved character Claptrap. He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Ice Cube, repped by WME, Prospect Park and Ziffren Brittenham, was last seen in Searchlight’s The High Note and is set for a Universal sci-fi feature from Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov.

Sakurai’s past credit includes directing and executive producing The Eric Andre Show for Adult Swim, and recently directing episodes for the second season of FX comedy Dave and BJ Novak’s upcoming series Platform. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose.