Uma Thurman, Henry Golding Join Charlize Theron in ‘The Old Guard 2’

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have joined Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2, Neflix’s sequel to its hit 2020 action movie.

On top of Theron, the new installment is bringing back original cast members KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor as it adapts the comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez.

Victoria Mahoney, the history-making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker second unit director, will direct the feature. Mahoney replaced Gina Prince-Bythewood who helmed the first movie but bowed out last August citing other commitments.

The initial movie remains one of the most watched original movies on Netflix, having 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. It follows a group of immoral warriors who meet a new one of their kind, even as repercussions from their centuries-old way of life catches up with them in the modern age.

Rucka wrote the script for the sequel, which will be taking cues from the second story arc of the comic.

Producing are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance; Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix via their banner, Denver and Delilah; Marc Evans via Marc Evans Productions; and Prince-Bythewood.

Thurman last appeared in Disney+ movie Hollywood Stargirl, which debuted in May. Golding broke through with Crazy Rich Asians and has starred in cult hit A Simple Favor and toplined last year’s Snake Eyes, based on the Hasbro G.I. Joe brand.

Thurman is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co and Hansen Jacobson. Goldman is repped by CAA and Megan Silverman Management.