Cannes: Cooper Hoffman, Christoph Waltz in First Look at Buddy Hitman Comedy ‘Old Guy’ (Exclusive)

Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz team up as a pair of unlikely hitmen in this first-look still from Simon West’s upcoming action comedy Old Guy. Lucy Liu also stars in the film.

West directs and produces the feature, which was written by Greg Johnson (The Son) and recently wrapped in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Highland Film Group is co-financing the action comedy and handling worldwide rights.

Old Guy follows aging contract killer Danny Dolinski (Waltz), who still believes he’s the best at what he does. Stuck at a dead end but vying for the love of club manager Anata (Liu), Danny is thrilled when The Company pulls him back into the field, but only to train Gen Z newcomer Wihlborg (Hoffman), a prodigy assassin with an attitude. The mismatched pair is asked to eliminate top members of a competing crime syndicate and, in the process, uncover their employer’s true motive: removing the old guard in a full takeover. However, The Company didn’t anticipate that Danny’s experience coupled with the kid’s brilliance would create such an unlikely bond between the two, enabling them, with crucial help from Anata, to turn it all back on The Company.

Old Guy is produced by Jib Polhemus (The Last Son, The Expendables 2), Martin Brennan (One Way, Zone 414), West and R.U. Robot Studio’s Petr Jákl (Medieval, The Last Full Measure). Hal Sadoff (The Nice Guys, Orphan: First Kill) and Norman Golightly (Lord of War, Ghost Rider) will produce on behalf of Dark Castle Entertainment. The film is executive produced by R.U. Robot Studio’s Martin J. Barab and Blue Rider Pictures’ Walter Josten (Around the World in 80 Days, Holes). Hannah Leader and Frank DeMartini serve on the production’s legal team.