Neon to Release ‘Oldboy’ in the U.S. for 20th Anniversary

Neon has acquired the U.S. rights to Park Chan-wook’s action classic Oldboy, and is planning a theatrical release of the film in time for its 20th anniversary.

Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, and Kang Hye-jung star in the movie, which won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. The film’s logline reads: “After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.”

Chan-wook wrote the screenplay alongside Hwang Jo-yun and Lim Joon-hyung. Oldboy is the second installment of Park’s Vengeance Trilogy, sandwiched between Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Lady Vengeance. It was also adapted as an American remake from filmmaker Spike Lee and starring Josh Brolin.

Anniversary re-releases have been populating the box office. This summer, E.T. was released back into select theaters for its 40th anniversary, while fellow Steven Spielberg title Jaws is getting a release in September via Universal and Amblin with an IMAX and RealD 3D upgrade.

Neon’s upcoming slate includes this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness from Ruben Östlund and Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which is headed for the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.