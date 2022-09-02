Oldenburg Festival Unveils Lineup, Opening Night Film

The Oldenburg Film Festival, Germany’s leading fest for independent cinema, has announced its 2022 lineup.

The 29th Oldenburg Festival will kick off Sept. 14 with The Ordinaries, the first feature from German director Sophie Linnenbaum. The meta tragicomedy stars Fine Sendel as Paula, a simple Supporting Character in a repressive three class-society where there are Main Characters, Supporting Characters and the untouchable Outtakes. The Ordinaries premiered at the Munich festival this year, winning Linnebaum and her production team the German Cinema New Talent Award.

Also screening at Oldenburg this year will be Lola Quivoron’s Rodeo, which premiered in Cannes, Colin West’s SXSW sci-fi comedy Linoleum starring Jim Gaffigan and Better Caul Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn; TIFF 2022 title The Gravity from French director Cédric Ido; Andrea Bagney’s Spanish drama Ramona, which prmiered in Karlovy Vary this year; and Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s A Woman and Anna Gutto’s Paradise Highway, both of which screened at Locarno ahead of Oldenburg.

Der Skorpion, the feature debut of German documentary filmmaker Romy Steyer, will have its world premiere in Oldenburg. Other 2022 highlights include Timo Müller’s Der Rote Berg, Brothers, Kasachstan from director Darkhan Tulegenov, Mareike Wegener’s Echo, Brutal Moods from Spanish filmmaker Marta Bisbal Torres and Baatar Batsukh’s Aberrance, Mongolei.

Oldenburg will honor German actress Andrea Rau with a special tribute this year, screening four films from the 70s sex symbol including Harry Kümel’s 1971 vampire cult classic Daughters of Darkness, Ulrich Schamoni’s Quartett im Bett (1968) and Eins (1971), and the 1974 feature It’s Nothing Mama just a Game from director José María Forqué.

Andrea Rau will attend the festival from Sept. 14 till closing night on Sept. 18.