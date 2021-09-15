Oldenburg Festival Channels ‘The Matrix’ for Festival Trailer

“Take the red pill!”

Echoing the rallying call of Matrix-heads everywhere, the Oldenburg International Film Festival is paying tongue-in-cheek tribute to the Wachowskis’ sci-fi classic with the trailer for the 28th Oldenburg Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Germany’s leading independent film festival enlisted German actor Hardy Daniel Krueger, star of this year’s opening night film, Uppercut, to get his Morpheus on, channeling Laurence Fishburne’s iconic character in the Matrix movies. Dressed all in black and sitting in a red leather armchair in a dimly, candle-lit room, Krueger recites Morpheus’ lines from the film.

“Something has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth. But what is the truth?,” he growls in gravelly, German-accented English. “You have to feel a little bit like Alice, tumbling down the rabbit hole … do you think this is real? What is real?”

At the climax of the trailer, Krueger and his armchair appear to float in mid-air. The camera follows them up, lifting past the walls of the room, which we now see is a movie set, to reveal Oldenburg’s medieval town square.

“This city, Oldenburg, exists only as a part of a neuro-interactive simulation that we call the Oltrix,” Krueger intones. “No one can be told what the Oltrix is, you have to see it yourself.”

Finally, Krueger offers the audience the same choice Morpheus gives Neo, the character played by Keanu Reeves in the Matrix films. “Take the blue pill, and the story ends,” he says. “Take the red pill and you stay in wonderland. And I’ll show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

Cut to title card: Oldenburg Film Festival. From September 15-19. Take the red pill.

The Matrix trailer is nicely timed to coincide with the upcoming release of Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections, which shot at Germany’s Studio Babelsberg and hits theaters this December.

You can check out the Oldenburg Film Festival trailer here.