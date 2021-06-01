Oldenburg Festival to Hold In-Person Event, Hollywood Reporter Exclusive Media Partner (Exclusive)

The Oldenburg Film Festival, Germany’s leading independent film fest, is getting physical again, with a return to in-person screenings and galas for its 2021 edition. The 28th Oldenburg Film Festival is set to mark a return to normal for the indie event, with the Northern German city welcoming back guests, audiences, and the international industry.

Oldenburg last year held a hybrid festival, combining online screenings with in-person events for a limited number of guests and local fans. The 2021 festival will incorporate some of these digital innovations —including live online screenings and Oldenburg’s patented “living room galas” which saw locals take part in festival premieres directly from their homes—together with traditional red-carpet screenings and parties.

The Hollywood Reporter will be Oldenburg’s exclusive international media partner and will report from the ground of the 28th festival.

Under the guidance of co-founder and festival director Torsten Neumann, Oldenburg has established a reputation as one of the world’s leading indie festivals, with a focus on global cinema outside the mainstream. Alongside its official selection of independent features —many of them world or European premieres —Oldenburg also hosts a series of industry events to connect filmmakers, producers, and financiers.

Neumann sees the cooperation with THR as an acknowledgment of the value of Oldenburg’s “continuous promotion of young, independent cinema that deliberately moves outside the usual mainstream” and sees it a pointing “to a paradigm shift” in the cinema landscape.

“The growing dominance of streaming providers is depriving the cinema of its livelihood as the actual home of film. If mainstream cinema continues to withdraw from the classic channels to its own online platforms, that is an opportunity for independent films and the cinema. This is exactly where the new cooperation between Oldenburg and The Hollywood Reporter will start.”

Oldenburg Mayor Jürgen Krogmann said the media cooperation with THR “shows impressively, once again, the great international reputation of the Oldenburg Film Festival [a reputation] it has earned over more than 20 years.” Looking forward to the 2021 event, Krogmann said he hoped for a return to the “festival feeling” that defines Oldenburg and “that we so missed in 2020.”

The 2021 Oldenburg International Film Festival runs September 15-19.