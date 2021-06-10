Oliver Bokelberg and Debbie Allen on How ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ “Goes Beyond Dance”

Many audiences were first introduced to Debbie Allen as cane-wielding dance instructor Lydia Grant on the early-’80s television series Fame. With the Netflix documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, 2020 audiences were able to glimpse the real-life teachings of the famed multihyphenate. “That’s how the world first met me — as the teacher,” says Allen, speaking to THR the day after receiving a Kennedy Center Honor alongside fellow 2021 honorees Joan Baez and Dick Van Dyke.

Dance Dreams follows Allen, the instructors and students at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy as they prepare for the annual performance of their version of holiday classic The Nutcracker. The doc pairs Allen with director Oliver Bokelberg. The duo had worked together on the Shonda Rhimes series Scandal — Allen as a director and Bokelberg as the series’ resident cinematographer. And it was Rhimes who was one of their first viewers, acquiring the film to be released via her overall deal Netflix, where it premiered Nov. 27. (Allen also stars in and executive produces Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy.)

The pair talked to THR about their first meeting on the set of Scandal, the making of Dance Dreams, and what Rhimes brought to the film as a producer.

Oliver, how did you first approach Miss Allen about making a documentary?

OLIVER BOKELBERG My daughter had already been dancing at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, but I was the director of photography for Scandal. In the second season, Debbie came in as one of the directors. You never know who you get when you get a director, and Debbie, being a choreographer, she likes to move the camera around. She wanted to do a 360 [spin] and then move around something and then another 360, and I think my eyes started to roll. Debbie saw my facial expression and wouldn’t have it and tackled me to the ground. We have a good understanding that I won’t roll my eyes, and we’ve been friends since then. And I’ve been in the dance studio on the weekends, picking up my daughter. It’s sort of this magic wall that you can’t get behind, and you are nosy as a parent so you want to know what’s going on. My way to get behind the door and see the inner workings of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy was to approach Miss Allen about bringing in my camera to document.

DEBBIE ALLEN On Scandal, I had tackled him to the ground, and the crew was so excited that someone came in and gave him some shit. But it was a love fest from the beginning, and it was a great collaboration on Scandal. When his daughter became one of my students, he was sneaky. I was like, “Oh yeah, take some pictures.” Then it took me a while to recognize that he just wanted to be up where no parents are usually allowed. But thank God, because we ended up with Dance Dreams.

Were you excited to have audiences see your work as an instructor?

It wasn't far-fetched for the world to see me do what I do. It was just a step beyond a scripted drama.

Oliver, how was it documenting the real-life version of a character that Debbie is known for?

BOKELBERG I was a fly on the wall for most of it. I just wanted to see and document and not be noticed and then allow the process to move forward. But, looking through my camera every day, inevitably you saw these life lessons that the kids were given by Miss Allen. And I’m learning as I’m watching and I’m being in class all over again. It goes beyond dance — it’s a rehearsal for life that we were witnessing. But I remember Fame very well and, sure, at some point you’re like, “OK, there she is.” She didn’t have a stick with her, but I was, like, “This is full circle.” Not much has changed.

Debbie, were you more comfortable with Oliver directing the documentary because he was a parent of a DADA student?

ALLEN Yes, because I knew him so closely. I knew his wife and I have met his in-laws. A lot of people have come to me about doing reality shows. I’m like, “Honey, calm down. Not doing that.” That’s not what we’re doing.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker follows choreographer Debbie Allen as she directs her version of the classic ballet starring students

at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Courtesy of Netflix

Oliver, do you think being a parent of a dancer helped you in your work?

BOKELBERG It made me look out for certain kids and look out for certain moments. I wasn’t completely lost. If you have 200 kids scrambling around, it’s good to know a little bit and who to focus the camera at. We had no interest in creating drama. I didn’t go around hiding toe shoes. We were patient filmmakers. Having that extra time made it special.

What was it like seeing the first cut of the film?

ALLEN He had so many hours and hours and hours of footage and I had forgotten half of what he had shot. He was so cinema vérité and right in the moment. I remember the day when he said, “Debbie, put on this microphone.” I said, “Oliver, you are pushing it, man. You are pushing it. I don’t want to be thinking about you. Go in your corner.” I would forget he was in the room. Just like your left foot, it’s there, you’re not thinking about it, but you can’t walk without it. Oliver captured all these honest moments of our interpersonal relationships with students. It was very honest. It was not scripted, any of it. So, I felt comfortable sharing. When I first saw it, it was emotional because we’ve been working for so many years. There have been so many beautiful dancers that have come to me and through me. And then there’s my incredible faculty. It’s a family. It’s a microcosm of creativity and mental growth, openness and learning. It’s all those things rolled into one. It is what DADA is and what the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is.

BOKELBERG Being in that room for two years from September to December, pretty much every Saturday and Sunday, we spent a lot of time there. With a camera, you have this tunnel vision. You look into people’s faces and you see the concentration and the love, the passion, the generosity, the eagerness and the want. When you see the love that goes into that room — when I saw that, that is when I knew what needed to be shared. Once I was there, I was hooked.

How did Shonda Rhimes come on board?

ALLEN There was no question about [Shondaland] being the right home. Shonda Rhimes is our queen. Grey’s Anatomy has a footprint that is expanding like the darn universe. I got stopped in the rain forest to talk about Grey’s Anatomy. And her children are also my students, and she sees what it does for them. She is watching their growth through dance and performing arts, and she thought it was important. Dancing is perennial. It’s evergreen. After we showed her, she said, “Debbie, I have to have this.” She knew that it needed to go a little further, with more in-depth interviews and more about the world of The Nutcracker. We were the first thing that she launched on Netflix, just before Bridgerton. So she went bang bang, honey.

How was it releasing the doc at a time when you could not perform the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker in person? And what is in store next for the stage show?

ALLEN What was amazing especially for the kids was that they saw themselves on television on Netflix. We did a gala last November in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl and when we finished, the kids were in tears. They asked, “Miss Allen, what’s next?” I don’t know because I am not sure where we can go. Now, I’m just trying to figure out if I can actually mount the show in a big theater so there could be social distancing. I’m actually looking at the Shrine. We know the audience is huge. We’d love for it to go to the Kennedy Center. And I would love to take it and make it into a feature film. It would just be glorious. Glorious.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.