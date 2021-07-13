×
Cannes: Oliver Stone Says Assassination “Was One of Obama’s Biggest Concerns”

Speaking at the press conference for 'JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,' the veteran filmmaker said no U.S. president had come close to Kennedy when it came to seeking world peace.

Oliver Stone
Oliver Stone and producer Rob Wilson attend the JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass press conference in Cannes. Courtesy of Andreas Rentz / Getty

John F. Kennedy, according to director Oliver Stone, was the last true president who strived to achieve world peace.

Speaking at the Cannes press conference for his latest doc JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, exploring Kennedy’s 1963 assassination in forensic detail to reach the veteran filmmaker’s conclusion that “conspiracy theory has now become conspiracy fact,” he compared the late president to U.S. political leaders since, claiming that none had had his strength to carry through any worthy intentions they may have held prior to taking office.

Obama, he claimed, feared for his life.

“I think one of his biggest concerns when he was president was being assassinated, because he was the first Black president,” he said. “Of course I don’t know this, it’s just an assumption, because of his behavior, [which was] don’t offend anyone, be moderate.”

JFK Revisited not only seeks to thoroughly debunk the Warren Report conducted after Kennedy’s assassination, which placed the blame solely at the feet of Lee Harvey Oswald, but also asks the key question of why he was killed, pointing the finger squarely at the CIA and its intentions to maintain profitable hostile relations around the world, something Kennedy’s peace plans with the U.S.S.R, Egypt, Cuba and various other nations stood in the way of.

“The motive for murder was change, and Kennedy was changing things,” he said. “If he had succeeded we would be in a wholly different place now.”

Since the 9/11 attack in 2001, Stone said it had become much harder to criticize U.S. foreign policy or ask any questions as to why U.S. defense spend “consumes 50 percent of our budget,” something that meant the country had to “bow down to the industrial military complex,” which was more powerful than ever.

“It’s really some bind for a president as you’re not really in power,” he said. “These people do what they want”

