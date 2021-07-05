Cannes: Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK Revisited’ Doc Lands Global Sales

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, Oliver Stone’s examination of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has landed a number of major territory deals ahead of its Cannes world premiere.

The film — which is being shopped by Altitude Film Sales — has been picked up for Australia and New Zealand by documentary streaming platform DocPlay (a subsidiary of Madman Entertainment), by A Contracorriente Films in Spain, I Wonder Pictures in Italy, Nonstop Entertainment in Scandinavia, Monolith in Poland and Blitz in ex-Yugoslavia. Altitude Film Distribution, meanwhile, will release the film in the U.K. and Ireland in late 2021.

Funded by Ingenious Media and produced by Stone’s own Ixtlan Productions, and Pantagruel Productions, JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass is set to take viewers through recently declassified evidence and testimony in the ultimate American true crime murder mystery.

Joined by Academy Award-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a team of forensics, medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses, Stone presents what the filmmaker team describes as “compelling evidence” that in the Kennedy case “conspiracy theory” is now “conspiracy fact.”

The film is produced by Rob Wilson, and executive producers include Andrea Scarso, Peter Touche and Amit Pandya for Ingenious, and Angela Ceccio and Fernando Sulichin