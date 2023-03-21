Oliver Stone Releases Trailer for His Pro-Nuclear Energy Movie ‘Nuclear Now’

Oliver Stone’s new film is once again taking a provocative stance on a hot-button issue, this time tackling climate change.

His upcoming documentary Nuclear Now (trailer below) makes the case that nuclear energy is the best solution to meet global energy needs. The film — previously titled Nuclear — premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Its messaging has received praise from critics, though the film’s execution has been chided for being very drab, which is rather uncharacteristic for Stone.

“We’ve run out of time to be afraid,” Stone says in the trailer. “We’ve been trained from the very beginning to fear nuclear power. The very thing that we fear is what may save us.”

The film – which was written by Oliver Stone and Joshua S. Goldstein – has been called a follow-up or counterweight of sorts to Al Gore’s 2006 Oscar-winning climate change clarion call An Inconvenient Truth.

Here is the official description: “As fossil fuels continue to cook the plant, the world is finally becoming forced to confront the influence of large oil companies and tactics that have enriched a small group of corporations and individuals for generations. Beneath our feet, Uranium atoms in the Earth’s crust hold incredibly concentrated energy- science unlocked this energy in the mid-20th century, first for bombs and then to power submarines and the United States led the effort to generate electricity from this new source. Yet in the mid 20th century as societies began the transition to nuclear power and away from fossil fuels, a long-term PR campaign to scare the public began, funded in part by coal and oil interests. This campaign would sow fear about harmless low-level radiation and create confusion between nuclear weapons and nuclear power. With unprecedented access to the nuclear industry in France, Russia, and the United States, iconic director Oliver Stone explores the possibility for the global community to overcome challenges like climate change and reach a brighter future through the power of nuclear energy- an option that may become a vital way to ensure our continued survival sooner than we think.”

Nuclear Now opens in theaters April 28.