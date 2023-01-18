Olivia Cooke Starring in eOne Horror Thriller ‘Visitation’

Olivia Cooke, one of the stars of HBO’s House of the Dragon, will lead the cast of Visitation, a horror thriller from eOne, Rumble Films, and Blinder Films.

Isla Johnston, who played a young Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones mainstay Alfie Allen, with Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, and screen vet Stephen Rea are also on the roll call for the production, which began shooting last week in Ireland.

Nicolas Pesce, who directed the haunting 2016 horror movie, The Eyes of My Mother, is behind the camera.

Per the producers, Visitation centers on a 14-year-old girl named Maria who, with her mother sick and dying, is sent away to live under the careful watch of Catholic nuns. But Maria’s arrival slowly turns sinister as one of her caretakers becomes enamored with her for all the wrong reasons. Helen Gaughran wrote the script.

David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films are producing with Katie Holly of Blinder Films.

Jillian Share, Courtney Cunniff, and Chanel Vidal are overseeing for eOne.

Cooke plays Queen Alicent Hightower, the center of many a royal machination, on Dragon, which is one of HBO’s signature shows. Other recent credits include Sound of Metal with Riz Ahmed and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. She repped by CAA, The Artists Partnership, Grandview and Hansen, Jacobson.

Pesce, who previously wrote and directed The Grudge, is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Nelson Davis.