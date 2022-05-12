Olivia Holt, Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen, Randall Park Star in ‘Totally Killer’ Slasher Pic

Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen and Randall Park are toplining Totally Killer, a slasher comedy-horror pic from director Nahnatchka Khan and Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television.

The film follows Jamie (Shipka), whose mom, Pam (Bowen), is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer — a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the 1980s. With the help of her friend Amelia, played by Kelcey Mawema, Jamie travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Holt) to try and stop the killer.

Jen D’Angelo penned the screenplay for Totally Killer based on an original script by David Matalon and Sasha Perl-Raver. The cameras are now rolling in Vancouver on the movie.

“The idea of a horror-comedy time travel movie is, I’m gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life. So when I was approached by the amazing creatives at Blumhouse and Amazon about Totally Killer, it was just so unique and exciting I had to be involved. And then add this incredible cast on top of that? Everybody get ready,” said director Khan in a statement.

Totally Killer is part of an overall partnership between Amazon Studios and Blumhouse. The ensemble cast includes Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson.

Earlier, Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse acquired worldwide rights to the horror drama and Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Nanny from first-time feature writer/director Nikyatu Jusu. Additionally, the two companies have released eight films in the past two years as a part of their “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series.

That slate includes Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, The Manor, Black Box, Evil Eye, Nocturne and The Lie. Producer credits on Totally Killer are shared by Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath.

Khan, Chloe Yellin, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Brian Parker are executive producing.

Khan is represented by WME. Shipka is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Holt is represented by WME and Management 360. Bowen is represented by ICM and Liberman Zerman Management.