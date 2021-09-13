Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets a 2022 Release Date

New Line and Warner Bros. have a set a theatrical release date for Don’t Worry Darling, the all-star thriller directed by Olivia Wilde.

The movie will open Sept. 23, 2022, the studio announced Monday via Wilde, who posted a video on social media. The move positions the film for an awards season berth.

Wilde does triple duty on the movie: directing, producing and starring. The high-wattage cast also includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

Plot details surrounding the thriller are being kept locked in the trunk, but the story centers on 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

The movie is Wilde’s sophomore directing effort following Booksmart, her coming-of-age drama that won the Independent Spirit Award for best first feature and was one of the best-reviewed films of 2019. Darling caused a bidding frenzy when it hit the market in summer 2019, with New Line coming out on top.

Producing along with Wilde are Roy Lee and Miri Yoon and Katie Silberman. Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.