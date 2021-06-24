Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Tobey Maguire Join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ (Exclusive)

Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire have joined the call sheet of Babylon, the ode to the golden age of Hollywood that Damien Chazelle is directing for Paramount Pictures.

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva along with Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston lead the roll call the production that is slated to go before cameras next week?

Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton are also part of the sprawling cast.

Written by Chazelle and set in the late 1920s during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters. Around town, the project has been described as “The Great Gatsby on steroids.”

Character details are being kept locked tight and it is unclear whether Wilde, Jonze, Tonkin and Maguire are playing fictional or historic characters.

The picture will shoot in Los Angeles and Paramount is planning a platformed release, opening limitedly Dec. 25, 2022, before going wide Jan. 6, 2023.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt are producing.

Maguire is doing double duty on the feature as he is also an exec producer. Also exec producing are Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel.

Wilde recently wrapped directing and starring in her thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. The New Line movie also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. She is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Jonze is the music video helmer who directed the acclaimed movies Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Her. The man, who last helmed documentary Beastie Boys Story, does make the rare foray before the camera, and an episode of HBO Girls, Johnny Knoxville’s Bad Grandpa, and had a co-starring role in 1999’s Three Kings. He is repped by CAA and attorney Warren Dern.

Tonkin is the Australian actress who may be best known for starring in The Originals, the spinoff from CW’s The Vampire Diaries. She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Australia’s Marquee Management.

Maguire has been away from the screen for several years. He voiced the narrator in DreamWorks Animation’s 2017 hit, The Boss Baby, and last appeared on screen starring as chess master Bobby Fischer in in Ed Zwicks’ 2014 drama, Pawn Sacrifice. He is repped by WME and Management 360.