Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, Anthony B. Jenkins Join Lee Daniels’ ‘The Deliverance’ for Netflix

Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins have joined the cast of The Deliverance from director Lee Daniels.

The Netflix film earlier added Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith. Daniels directed Miss Lawrence in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the biopic about the jazz icon.

The faith-based film marks a creative departure for Daniels. Inspired by a true story, The Deliverance portrays a mother fighting for her life, her faith and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.

The Deliverance is written by David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum, Daniels and Thomas Westfall. The producer credits are shared by Tucker Tooley through Tooley Entertainment, Lee Daniels and Pam Williams for Lee Daniels Entertainment and Jackson Nguyen and Todd Crites for Turn Left Productions.

And Greg Renker, Hilary Shor, Gregoire Gensollen and Jackie Shenoo are executive producing.

Daniels also produced the Idris Elba movie Concrete Cowboy, which Netflix released. And his company, Lee Daniels Entertainment, has an overall deal at Disney and produced a Sammy Davis Jr. limited series for Hulu; the pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door for FX, the Black Wonder Years reboot at ABC and the drama Our Kind of People for Fox.