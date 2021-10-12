Netflix and ‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy Sign Multi-Year Film Deal

Omar Sy, the charismatic French actor behind Netflix’s global hit series Lupin, has signed a multi-year feature film deal with the streaming giant.

The deal will see the actor’s Paris and L.A.-based production company develop original films for Netflix, with Sy starring in and acting as executive producer on the projects.

Sy, who rose to prominence in France as a comedian and then a TV star, is no stranger to film. Before starring in the phenomenally successful Lupin, in which Sy plays a man who is inspired by the adventures of master thief Arsène Lupin, he starred in a series of hit French films including 2011’s Intouchables which was a global box office hit and won him a Cesar award for best actor. Other notable recent film roles include 2016’s Chocolat (which bagged him a Cesar best actor nomination) and Le Chant du Loup released in 2019.

First up, Sy is set to partner with Lupin director Louis Leterrier on the upcoming action comedy film, Tour de Force, co-starring Laurent Lafitte and launching on Netflix next year.

“I have experienced Netflix’s collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world,” Sy said in a statement. “I am very happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together.”

“We have been lucky enough to have worked closely with Omar for a number of years and are excited to now expand our partnership further to bring his creative vision to our global audiences,” said Gaelle Mareschi, director of international original film at Netflix in France. “We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix.”