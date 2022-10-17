Soska Sisters Drop First Look at Psychosexual Thriller ‘On The Edge’ (Exclusive)

The Soska Sisters horror directors, Jen and Sylvia Soska, have released a first look image for On The Edge, their psychosexual thriller that is set to have a world premiere at Frightfest Halloween.

A first look photo shows family man Peter, played by Aramis Sartorio, getting more than he bargained for when he books a session with the sadistic Mistress Satana (Jen Soska). The Soskas made a name for themselves with the 2012 slasher pic American Mary and more recently remade David Cronenberg’s Rabid.

On the Edge, their sixth film and third original production, stars the Soska twins, who also share writing, directing and producing duties. Besides Sartorio, the ensemble cast includes Sylvia Soska as Claire, Ola Dada as the desk clerk, Andrea Jin as the maid, Brianne Finn-Morris as Tori, Alanna Finn-Morris as Chloe, Ivan Decker as the newscaster, Mackenzie Gray as Senator Coleman and Sophie Buddle as Kaitlyn.

The Soskas produced the film alongside Glenn Burchnall of Cathasaigh Productions, Luna Wolf of Disturbia Films and Kevvy of GothMamba Productions. On the Edge will make its world premiere at FrightFest Halloween, as the Soska Sisters return to London’s Leicester Square after the 2019 premiere of Rabid.

The Soska Sisters are represented by APA, Wonder Street, Characters and Vanderkloot Law. Kevvy is represented by Simkin Artist Management.