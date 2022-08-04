Laura Poitras Opioid Epidemic Doc to Screen as NY Film Fest Centerpiece

Laura Poitras’ opioid epidemic documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is set to screen as the centerpiece movie at the 2022 NY Film Festival.

The film from Participant weaves together two narratives: the life and career of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, which Goldin personally took on to hold them responsible for the deadly opioid epidemic. After her own struggle with addiction, Goldin put herself at the forefront of the battle against the Sacklers, both as an activist at art institutions that accepted money from the family and an advocate for the destigmatization of drug addition.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is illustrated with photographs by Goldin, who narrates the documentary and will design the poster for the 60th edition of the NY Film Festival. The movie will screen at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 7 during the annual fall event, presented by Film at Lincoln Center.

“I am thrilled to be part of the New York Film Festival with Nan,” said Oscar winner Poitras in a statement. “Her art and activism are deeply rooted in this city. It is an honor to return to the festival, and to do this with Nan is so meaningful.”

NYFF executive director Eugene Hernandez added, “As soon as we watched Laura Poitras’ piercing new film, we knew that Nan Goldin was the right artist to design the official poster for the 60th anniversary of the New York Film Festival. Nan’s unflinching bravery in life and in work have made her one of the most arresting visual artists of our time. In designing this year’s poster, she joins a renowned roster of artists who have contributed their work to the festival, beginning in 1963 with Larry Rivers and running up through last year’s poster artist, Kara Walker.”

Festival artistic director Dennis Lim said, “One fearless and empathetic gaze meets another in this remarkable portrait of Nan Goldin by Laura Poitras. We are delighted to welcome Poitras back to the festival with All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, an absorbing account of Goldin’s work and activism that shows us how much they both matter.”

The 60th edition of the NY Film Festival, which previously announced it would open with White Noise and screen Till, is set to run from Sept. 30-Oct. 16.