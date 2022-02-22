‘Oppenheimer’: Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz Join Christopher Nolan Drama (Exclusive)

Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz are the latest talents to lend their atomic strength to Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s stacked biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb.

It feels like half of Hollywood is in the Universal project, with a call sheet that includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine, plus topliner Cillian Murphy.

Production on the Universal feature shoots this month in New Mexico.

Murphy is starring as the theoretical physicist who helped develop the Atomic bomb during World War II, but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials.

It is unclear who Ehrenreich and Krumholtz will play in what Universal is describing as an epic thriller.

Ehrenreich famously starred as the galaxy’s favorite spice smuggler, Han Solo, in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. He appeared in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply and had a breakthrough role in the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar! He last starred in sci-fi drama Brave New World, which debuted on NBCUniversal’s then-nascent streaming service, Peacock.

Krumholtz was one of the stars of the crime mystery series Numbers, which ran for six seasons on CBS and he appeared in David Simon’s HBO series, The Deuce. More recently, he appeared in HBO’s 2020 limited series, The Plot Against America, also from Simon, and will next be seen starring as William O. Bittman in the cabler’s all-star Nixon presidency drama, The White House Plumbers, opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Ehrenreich is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek. Krumholtz is repped by Paradigm, Brookside Artist Management and Sloane, Offer.