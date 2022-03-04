‘Oppenheimer’ Casts ‘No Exit’ Star David Rysdahl (Exclusive)

David Rysdahl is the latest actor to join the sprawling cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the world war two biopic centering on one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

Rysdahl is coming off of No Exit, the 20th Century thriller that debuted on Hulu last week and centered on five strangers stranded at a rest stop during a blizzard.

Rysdahl’s Oppenheimer character remains is a secret, but he joins a cast that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the famed World War II physicist. The star-studded call sheet also includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz and David Dastmalchian.

Universal has set a release date of July 21, 2023 for the project, which is based on Kai Bird’s 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Rysdahl came up from the indie world, appearing in the 2020 Sundance film Nine Days as well as in Dead Pigs, the debut feature from Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan. His other credits include the Netflix docuseries The Family, and the indie feature The Land of Owls.

The actor is repped by WME, Management 360, Viewpoint and Granderson Des Rochers.