Universal Releases Brief Teaser for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Universal has released a brief teaser for its upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, in which Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

The preview, just a few seconds long, dropped early Thursday on Universal’s social media channels and was playing on a loop.

Amid a ticking clock, shown on screen, and images of a fiery explosion, various characters’ voices are heard.

“The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment,” a voiceover says at the beginning. Later, as Murphy’s character is shown adjusting his hat standing in front of a window and then walking down a hallway, a voiceover intones, “You gave them the power to destroy themselves and made him the most important man that ever lived.”

Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, and the picture, which Universal won a bidding war for, is the first Nolan has made in years not at his longtime studio home of Warner Bros.

The film has a star-studded cast including Kenneth Branagh, Michael Angarano, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine.

After Oppenheimer helped to develop the atomic bomb during World War II, his loyalty to the United States was questioned by hawkish government officials.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.